The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has signed a contract to use the Aireon space-based surveillance system to track aircraft in the oceanic airspace regions off Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, Aireon announced July 25.

The agreement immediately provides AAI surveillance coverage of regions in the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean, representing 6 million sq km, Aireon said.

The company’s system, a network of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receivers carried by Iridium Next satellites, tracks aircraft below signaling by ADS-B Out 1090 MHz transponders.

The three oceanic regions cover air routes between Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East and Europe.

Aireon, based in McLean, Virginia, is a joint venture of Iridium Communications and air navigation service providers Nav Canada, UK NATS, the Irish Aviation Authority, ENAV of Italy and Naviair of Denmark.

The contract with AAI comes just under four months since the company announced the activation of its surveillance service on April 2, following completion of the Iridium Next satellite constellation.

“The decision to implement Aireon’s technology is not only a major step in improving safety and enhancing capacity for our flying public, but also ensures that as one of the globe’s fastest growing markets, we are planning for our continued growth,” AAI chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said.

“AAI will be the first air navigation service provider in the region to implement a technological initiative, on this scale, and offer enhanced air traffic surveillance services to its users,” Mohapatra said.

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com