The FAA will reduce aircraft separations in US oceanic airspace by 2022 based on more frequent aircraft position reporting instead of “space-based” automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) signaling, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has reported.

In a July report to Congress, the GAO said the FAA has decided to use Enhanced Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Contract (ADS-C) for oceanic separations in the near term because of cost and operational benefits. It will continue studying space-based ADS-B for surveillance in oceanic and offshore airspace.

Through ADS-C, an aircraft reports its position and other information derived from its flight management system at specified intervals; the data is routed by satellite through a network service provider to aircraft traffic control (ATC). Space-based ADS-B uses receivers on Iridium Next satellites to capture position data continuously broadcast by a transmitter on the aircraft, then route it by ground network to ATC.

“Both technologies offer increased frequency in reporting of an aircraft’s location, which enhances safety and can support new minimum separation standards. FAA decided to proceed with Enhanced ADS-C in the near term because the efficiency benefits to airspace users exceeded the costs of more frequent location reporting and air traffic control system upgrades by 2 to 1,” the GAO stated. “In contrast, FAA determined that the costs of using space-based ADS-B in US oceanic airspace outweigh the efficiency benefits by 6 to 1.”

The FAA plans to implement new minimum separation standards in oceanic airspace of 23 nm lateral and 20 nm longitudinal by 2022, closing spacing between aircraft from the current standard of 30 nm lateral/30 nm longitudinal distances.

ADS-C is the current surveillance component of Future Air Navigation System tracking in oceanic airspace, with controller-pilot data link communications. Enhanced ADS-C position reports will be routed to ATC every 3.2 min., according to the GAO report.

Space-based ADS-B delivers position signals every 8 sec. in oceanic airspace. But subscribing to the system offered by the Aireon joint venture and performing needed upgrades to the FAA’s Advanced Technologies and Oceanic Procedures (ATOP) flight-data processing system make it a costlier option.

“Specifically, FAA officials told us that ATOP is designed to use information in ADS-C position reports—i.e., an aircraft’s current location, the next waypoint the aircraft will pass and at what time, and the subsequent waypoint the aircraft will pass—to determine potential conflicts in aircraft flight paths,” the GAO said.

“Without this information, ATOP would not receive the data it uses to detect conflicts within the next two hours of a flight, according to FAA officials. ADS-B messages do not include this information and therefore, space-based ADS-B would not replace ADS-C in US oceanic airspace,” the report added.

The GAO said it surveyed 14 airlines, 11 of which supported the FAA’s approach to improved oceanic surveillance.

The FAA’s preference for ADS-C benefits London-based Inmarsat, the primary satellite network provider supporting that technology, over Aireon, which announced the operational launch of its space-based ADS-B system in April. Based in McLean, Virginia, Aireon is a joint venture of Iridium Communications and air navigation service providers Nav Canada, UK NATS, the Irish Aviation Authority, ENAV of Italy and Naviair of Denmark.

“ADS-C, supported by Inmarsat’s Classic Aero and now SwiftBroadband-Safety services, has been the cornerstone of oceanic aviation safety for more than two decades,” Inmarsat Aviation SVP-aircraft operations & safety John Broughton said. “This report reiterates the significant value of those solutions for aircraft operations and safety and underscores our continuous innovation and ability to deliver value to our customers.”

