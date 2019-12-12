Aireon’s space-based ADS-B system
FAA is considering expanding its use of space-based surveillance to track aircraft and maintain separations in oceanic airspace beyond an operational trial slated to begin in the Caribbean region in March. The agency is developing a 1-to-3-year roadmap “to expand our use of this promising technology,” FAA deputy administrator Dan Elwell informed the NextGen Advisory Committee on Dec. 12. It also has developed a prototype automation system capable of displaying aircraft targets ...
