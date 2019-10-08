The FAA said the last two of 155 planned airports now receive and display aircraft targets by automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), completing its final implementation goal for the program.

Akron-Canton Airport and Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, both in Ohio, became operational for ADS-B in September. Aircraft flying in most controlled airspace will be required to transmit their GPS-derived position and other information by ADS-B by January.

“This brings the operational rollout of ADS-B baseline services to a successful conclusion, on schedule and within budget, well in advance of Jan. 1, 2020, the date by which aircraft flying in certain, controlled airspace must be equipped with the technology,” the FAA said Oct. 7.

Controllers now track aircraft by ADS-B at airports, terminal radar approach control facilities responsible for aircraft approaching and departing airports and air route traffic control centers responsible for high-altitude, en route airspace.

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com