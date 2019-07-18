Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom on July 18 formally announced the “soft launch” of the European Aviation Network (EAN), an inflight broadband connectivity system combining satellite and air-to-ground cellular communications.

International Airlines Group (IAG) carriers British Airways and Iberia are participating in the initial launch of the system, which is available on 100 routes from destinations including Athens, Barcelona, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Prague, Rome and Vienna. Plans call for covering all 28 European Union states, plus Norway and Switzerland.

The EAN integrates Inmarsat’s S-band satcom service with Deutsche Telekom’s complementary 4G LTE ground network of 300 towers to deliver up to 75 Mbps bandwidth to an aircraft, the companies said. Other suppliers participating in the system are Airbus, Cobham, retrofit company EAD Aerospace, Nokia and Thales.

Onboard EAN system components include a top-mounted mobile satellite service (MSS) antenna, forward and aft bottom-mounted ground network antennas, an MSS satcom terminal and baseband modem. Installation requires nine hours per aircraft for airline customers, the companies said.

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier SVP Rolf Nafziger said, “This is a momentous achievement, not only for Deutsche Telekom and Inmarsat, but for all the European partners involved in getting this highly innovative solution off to such a flying start.”

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com