Monitoring data indicates that 70%-75% of European Union (EU)-registered large aircraft will comply with Europe’s automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) Out equipage deadline of June 2020, according to the agency charged with coordinating the effort. Under the European Commission’s (EC) 2011 Surveillance Performance and Interoperability regulation, which has been amended twice, aircraft weighing more than 5.7 tons maximum takeoff weight and capable of cruising at ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Europe predicts more than 70% of aircraft will meet ADS-B deadline" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.