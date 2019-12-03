Carriers flying in Europe have yet to adopt the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS), the continent’s satellite-based augmentation system for the GPS signal, according to Eurocontrol’s director of European civil-military aviation (DECMA). EGNOS, the equivalent of the US Wide-Area Augmentation System (WAAS), enables precision approaches for 500 runways in Europe. “This is 30% of the approaches that would deserve it,” DECMA head Phillippe Merlo ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Eurocontrol: Airlines yet to adopt satellite-based GPS service" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.