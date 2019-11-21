The Dutch Caribbean Air Navigation Service Provider (DC-ANSP), responsible for managing air traffic from the Caribbean island of Curaçao, has started using space-based surveillance data from Aireon to track aircraft.

In a Nov. 18 announcement, the parties said the DC-ANSP has full surveillance capability over Curaçao’s flight information region (FIR) using Aireon data. The 300,000 sq-km (116,000 sq. mi.) FIR is mainly oceanic airspace in the Caribbean Sea, surrounded by Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

DC-ANSP controllers manage air routes between the US, Central America, South America, the Caribbean region and Europe.

Aireon’s system, which became operational earlier in 2019, uses automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receivers carried by Iridium Next satellites to track aircraft signaling their position by ADS-B Out.

The surveillance coverage will allow controllers to reduce aircraft separations in the northwestern sector of the Curaçao FIR.

“Space-based ADS-B will revolutionize how DC-ANSP ensures the highest levels of safety and efficiency throughout the Curaçao FIR,” DC-ANSP director general Micilia Albertus-Verboom said. “Before Aireon, the northwestern sector of our FIR lacked real-time air traffic surveillance coverage. Now, space-based ADS-B provides coverage where before there was none.”

Aireon said it worked with the air navigation service provider since 2015 to implement the system, which incorporates the MEVA regional network as a secondary telecommunications link to transfer ADS-B data to the DC-ANSP operations center.

Curaçao will require aircraft operators to have ADS-B capability by January 2020 in part of the FIR where there is no conventional radar coverage.

Bill Carey bill.carey@informa.com