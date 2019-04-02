Principals of the Aireon joint venture on April 2 formally announced the launch of the company’s satellite-based air traffic control (ATC) surveillance system, a capability that for the first time provides a means of continuously tracking aircraft over oceans and remote regions of the world.

“It’s a live, fully tested, validated and fully operational system,” Aireon CEO Don Thoma told a press briefing in Washington DC.

During the briefing, Thoma also elaborated on how tracking data captured by the nascent system helped convince US and Canadian regulators to ground the Boeing 737 MAX 8 following the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302.

A decade in development and testing, the Aireon system consists of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receivers carried on the new operational constellation of 66 Iridium Next low-Earth orbit satellites. The receivers capture 1090 MHz Extended Squitter transmissions with GPS position from aircraft fitted with transponders below, then route the data through a ground network for distribution to air navigation service providers (ANSP).

Iridium deployed the final set of the second-generation Iridium Next satellites into orbit in January, completing a two-year, eight-flight launch campaign with SpaceX. It turned over control of the final ADS-B receiver payloads to Aireon in early February.

Nav Canada and UK NATS, two of the five ANSPs that have partnered with Iridium in the Aireon joint venture (with Italy’s ENAV, Denmark’s Naviar and the Irish Aviation Authority) started using the system to track aircraft flying over the North Atlantic Ocean, the world’s busiest oceanic airspace, on the evening of March 27-28. Nav Canada started using space-based ADS-B to track aircraft flying in the eastern part of its Edmonton flight information region two days earlier, on March 25.

Space-based ADS-B provides oceanic controllers with aircraft position updates every 8 secs. or better, a vast improvement over the satellite-routed position updates they have received at 14-min. intervals by the method called automatic dependent surveillance-contract. With much greater visibility of where aircraft are, they can reduce “procedural” separations between aircraft using the North Atlantic organized track system from about 40 nm longitudinally to 14 nm.

“The other day, we turned this on in Gander (Newfoundland) for our oceanic controllers, and you could see the screen just pop up—lights going on right across the Atlantic,” Nav Canada CEO Neil Wilson said, describing the ADS-B targets displayed on controller screens. “The controllers were then given the opportunity to know precisely where these aircraft were at all times.”

Nav Canada and UK NATS, whose CEO Martin Rolfe participated in the briefing by video conference, plan to conduct the North Atlantic operational trial of space-based ADS-B through November 2020, reducing longitudinal separations between aircraft first, followed by lateral separations between tracks.

With the airspace capacity made available by reduced aircraft separations, the ANSPs expect that 90% of flights across the North Atlantic will be given the most efficient flight routes they request, compared to 60% of flights previously, and that eight of 10 flights will be able to fly without fixed-speed restrictions. More efficient routing will save $300 in fuel and 2 tons of CO2 emissions per flight.

“The power of the Aireon global ADS-B surveillance was clearly demonstrated by the use of Aireon data in the investigation and ultimate decision to ground the Boeing 737 by the NTSB [US National Transportation Safety Board], the FAA, Transport Canada and the European Union,” Thoma said in prepared remarks.

“ADS-B is an incredibly rich data source” he explained, that provides an aircraft’s location, velocity, heading, identity and GPS performance parameters within transmissions.

Responding to a reporter’s question, Thoma said the FAA contacted Vincent Capezzuto, Aireon’s chief technology officer and VP-engineering, for any help the company could provide after the Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 crashed near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 10. Capezzuto is a former senior FAA executive who spearheaded the agency’s ground-based ADS-B program. Also requesting data were Transport Canada and the Irish Aviation Authority.

“Literally the same day of the accident, [the FAA] contacted us on the topic, asking if we had data, because this occurred in Africa where there was no data source [and] they hadn’t collected the [aircraft’s] black box yet,” Thoma said.

“We provided that data to the FAA and to the NTSB accident investigators at that point in time. Over the next several days, we provided them with technical expertise to help understand the details of the data sets that we created. That was available the day of the event; it took us a very short period of time to pull that data.”

Transport Canada, followed hours later by the FAA, grounded the 737 MAX on March 13 in part because the flight track and altitude variations observed from the Ethiopian Airlines crash were similar to those of a Lion Air 737 MAX 8 that crashed in the Java Sea on Oct. 29, 2018.

