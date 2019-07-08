An Irish Aviation Authority computer terminal displays tracking information from the ALERT system.
Space-based surveillance provider Aireon has activated its Aircraft Location and Emergency Response Tracking (ALERT) service to provide on request the last known position of any transponder-equipped aircraft in distress. Managed by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), an Aireon joint venture partner, the ALERT service uses the company’s network of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receivers carried by Iridium Next satellites to locate transponder-equipped aircraft ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Aireon activates distressed aircraft tracking service" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.