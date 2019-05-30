Inmarsat on May 30 announced a contract with Airbus Defense and Space to acquire three new-generation Global Xpress (GX) satellites, which will mark a step change in inflight broadband connectivity, the satellite communications company said.

The new Ka-band geostationary satellites— GX7, 8 and 9—are scheduled to launch beginning in 2023. They will be the first spacecraft based on Airbus’ new OneSat product line, which is fully reconfigurable in orbit, according to the manufacturer. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

The GX7-9 satellites will add to Inmarsat’s existing GX network consisting of four Boeing-built I-5 satellites already in operation. A fifth, very high throughput I-5 satellite, built by Thales Alenia Space, is scheduled for launch later this year to provide additional capacity across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Based on a “standard, modular and design-to-manufacture approach,” the OneSat satellites will be capable of dynamically forming thousands of spot beams of different size, bandwidth and power to direct capacity over high-demand flight routes and airport hubs during peak hours, the companies said. Each satellite will deliver twice the total capacity of the entire current GX network, according to Inmarsat.

“OneSat’s high flexibility, very compact design and fast production approach perfectly fits our ambition for our next generation GX spacecraft,” Inmarsat CEO Rupert Pearce said. “The new satellites will support the growth of the Global Xpress mobility services, in particular to service emerging ‘hot spot’ regions worldwide.”

Current customers of the GX Aviation broadband service include AirAsia Group, Air New Zealand, Austrian Airlines, Colombia-based Avianca, LCC Citilink, LCC Eurowings, Garuda Indonesia, Lufthansa, Norwegian, Philippine Airlines, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines. The new satellites will be backward compatible with existing satellite terminals, Inmarsat said.

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com