The rate of equipage for the FAA’s automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) mandate increased by 69% across aviation segments between 2018-2019, the US Department of Transportation Inspector General (IG) has reported in a letter to Congress.

As of June 1, 73,421 commercial, international and general aviation aircraft complied with the mandate, representing the double-digit jump from May 1, 2018. But compliance varied widely within each segment, the IG stated in a Sept. 12 letter to the leadership of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

As of Jan. 1, aircraft flying in most US-controlled airspace must be fitted to broadcast their position, identity and other information at once per sec. to air traffic controllers—the function called ADS-B Out. The FAA issued a final rule establishing the requirement in May 2010.

Previous leaders of the House Transportation Committee and its aviation subcommittee asked the IG to examine industry equipage rates and plans to ensure compliance with the January 2020 deadline.

In the letter to the current committee, led by Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon), the IG said it reviewed monthly data collected by the FAA and MITRE Corp. from May 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019 to determine equipage across all aviation segments.

The rate of compliance among 11 mainline passenger and cargo airlines was 81% (3,849 of 4,763 aircraft), an increase of 141% from May 2018.

Equipage by 14 regional passenger and cargo carriers that operate Embraer E170/190s, Bombardier CRJs and some Bombardier Dash 8 turboprops reached 73% (1,290 of 1,777 aircraft), an increase of 134% from the previous year.

The IG found that 63% of higher-end turbojet and turboprop aircraft were equipped, but only 40% of single- and multi-engine piston aircraft complied with the regulation.

