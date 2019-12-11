Qantas has removed four of its Boeing 737 freighters from service because of a potential defect on parts fitted during their conversion from passenger aircraft. Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), which performed the conversions in 2006, has alerted Qantas and other airlines about the defects. About 45 aircraft worldwide are believed to be affected. The part in question is a rigid barrier in front of the cargo cabin, which is an additional safety feature separating freight from the ...