Insufficient clearance between a wire-bundle bracket screw and a hydraulic pipe feeding an engine component on certain ATR aircraft is causing damage to the pipe, leading the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to call for immediate inspections and eventual modifications of the affected parts.

“Several occurrences were reported of finding interference and chafing between a propeller brake hydraulic pipe and an electrical wire bundle bracket screw installed in the underwing box of the right-hand (RH) engine nacelle,” EASA explained in a draft directive published Sept. 4.

EASA did not cite any reports of in-service leaks, but said the risk of a ruptured tube and subsequent fire “a non-fire resistant area of the RH engine nacelle” is sufficient enough to warrant action.

The proposed remedy: immediate inspections for chafed pipes and replacements of any damaged pipes. Longer-term, EASA proposes modifying the wire-bundle routing within 5,000 hours or 24 months after the directive’s effective date, whichever comes later.

EASA’s draft directive is based on recommendations made by ATR in-service instructions sent to operators in July and August. Affected models include both ATR 42s and ATR 72s with ATR modifications 01872 and 07953 done during production, EASA said.

EASA is accepting comments on the proposed mandate until Oct. 2.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com