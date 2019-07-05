After an extensive market research and customer feedback, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has committed SGD50 million ($36.8 million) to upgrade its SilverKris, and Krisflyer Gold Lounges at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3.

The lounges opened in 2008 when Terminal 3 started operations, and the facelift will create an overall 30% increase in space and customer capacity.

SIA engaged US hospitality designers Hirsch Bedner Associates.

The project will be carried out in four phases beginning August 2019 and going through mid-2021.

The revamp comes timely as competition for high-yield passengers intensifies in the region. Qantas is also in the process of unveiling a new first-class lounge in Changi’s Terminal 1 by the end of the year, and Cathay Pacific opened its new Changi Terminal 4 business class lounge in 2017.

