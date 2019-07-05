Scandinavian LCC Norwegian Air Shuttle has introduced “gate-to-gate” Wi-Fi connectivity, which gives passengers access to the airline’s Wi-Fi network as soon as they step on board the aircraft.

Passengers will be able to stay connected for the entire duration of the flight, from pushback to arrival at the gate, on any route across Norwegian’s network.

Previously, passengers were only able to use the internet during the flight, after the aircraft climbed to an altitude of 10,000 ft.

Norwegian chief customer and digital officer Kurt Simonsen said, “We know how important it is for our passengers to have internet access. Until recently, flights were hour-long black holes when it comes to internet coverage … We launched free onboard Wi-Fi in 2011, and since then millions of passengers have been surfing the internet on board.”

Gate-to-Gate Wi-Fi is available for all Norwegian customers on the entire Wi-Fi-enabled fleet servicing both short- and long-haul routes.

Earlier this year, Norwegian became the first LCC to introduce free Wi-Fi on intercontinental routes, which is being rolled out on its Boeing 787-9s. Customers have two choices—Basic free Wi-Fi for the full duration of long-haul flights and a premium high-speed option, to stream television shows and movies.

Norwegian expects to have the rollout of Wi-Fi completed on 50% of its Boeing 787-9s by 2020.

The carrier has also introduced premium Wi-Fi on European flights, upgrading the existing Wi-Fi offering with high-speed connections.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at