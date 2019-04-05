China’s Hainan Airlines has introduced its first premium economy product, along with a refreshed cabin interior, on its newest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The so-called “Dream Feather” interiors were delivered on Hainan’s latest 787-9 on March 28, but did not enter commercial service until April 3 on a Beijing-Guangzhou flight.

The new cabin features 26 business, 21 premium economy and 247 economy seats. The older 787-9s are configured with 30 seats in business and 262 in economy.

The HNA Group subsidiary selected the Rockwell Collins Super Diamond seats in the reverse herringbone 1-2-1 configuration for business class. While some 787-9s delivered from May 2017 feature newer 1-2-1 reverse herringbone seats, a handful are still equipped with older 2-2-2 forward-facing seats.

ATW understands the airline will not retrofit the older aircraft with the new product.

The new premium economy seats are from the Rockwell Collins MiQ series, arranged in a 2-3-2 layout. The seats will be 22.5-in. wide and have 38 in. of leg space, along with 13-in. 1,080 px screens. The economy class has also been renewed with 247 Recaro CL3710 seats. The aircraft’s IFE system is powered by Panasonic’s eX3 system.

The new 787-9 will initially fly on domestic routes between Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Lanzhou for April, before being deployed on international routes.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com