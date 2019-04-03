Safran was selected to supply Z400 economy class seats, plus RAVE IFE and other amenities including displays and power outlets, for three Airbus A330-900s being leased by Corsair from Avolon.

JetBlue Airways began upgrading its A320 interiors with new Collins Aerospace 18-inch-wide Meridian seats and Thales Avant in-seat IFE system with Viasat-2 connectivity.

Panasonic Avionics has partnered with Toca Boca and Gameloft to launch new inflight gaming portfolio.

American Airlines began scheduled flights with the first of its 100 new Airbus A321neo aircraft, which are equipped with larger Airspace XL overhead luggage bins that increase carry-on bag capacity.

Adient Aerospace and Collins Aerospace will supply the seats for Hawaiian Airlines’ new Boeing 787-9 aircraft scheduled to enter the carrier’s transpacific route network in 2021.

Canada’s GAL Aerospace signed a collaboration agreement with Bombardier to develop interior retrofits for existing CRJs and supply cabin interior aftermarket support for the new CRJ550.

HAECO Cabin Solutions unveiled its Eclipse Cabin. During the event, HAECO Cabin Solutions also showcased its new Eclipse seat. The launch customer—a yet unnamed Middle East-based airline—will begin flying with the seats in 2020.

Aer Lingus has a mood-lighting deal with Cobalt Aerospace aimed to minimize jet lag . The companies plan to use customized Cobalt Spectrum LED moodlighting to help with body clock adjustments on both short- and long-haul flights.