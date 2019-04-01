The airline industry must speed up its pace of innovation, not by 10%, “but by ‘times x,’” Lufthansa Group chief digital officer Christian Langer said April 1.

Speaking at the Passenger Experience Conference in Hamburg, Germany, Langer noted the automotive industry can create a new cabin for a vehicle in months, whereas the same process for an aircraft takes years. “We have to speed up the innovative cycles. Airlines are in the observer’s seat for innovation. We’re watching what’s happening.”

Airlines need to speed up their processes so they can partner with small, nimble startup enterprises that generate innovative ideas.

Currently, an airline that takes weeks—or even months—for its internal decision-making processes means a startup has already moved on by the time the carrier is ready to act, he said. “Speed is something we have to learn as a traditional industry.”

However, while keeping pace with new technologies and innovations is important, even more critical is getting the basics right when it comes to keeping passengers happy, Langer said.

“Being on time—that’s simple but it contributes tremendously to the passenger experience. How is the cleanliness of your cabin? How does the customer feel when he/she goes into the washroom? What is the eco-footprint of your airline? People want not only to have a good experience, but [to know] that that experience doesn’t harm the environment.”

During a panel discussion on the speed of adopting innovations, Star Alliance director-digital & e-services Jeremy Drury acknowledged that bringing the alliance’s 28 member airlines together to agree on innovation would take a lot of time and work. Instead, he said, “We identify solutions that would work for a few [member airlines] then start to roll it out across the rest of the alliance.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com