ACSS announced the SafeRoute+ retrofit system for reception and display of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) In target data from surrounding aircraft. SafeRoute+ applications, hosted on ACSS TCAS 3000SP or T3CAS processors, use the company’s ADS-B Guidance Display (AGD) with an aircraft’s existing navigation and multi-function control and display units. The first generation of SafeRoute was certified using a Class 3 electronic flight bag to display aircraft ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"ACSS introduces ADS-B in retrofit system" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.