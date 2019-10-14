Michele McDonald, a long-time contributor to ATW, died Oct. 5.

Michele provided columns and features for ATW, mostly on distribution topics. It was always a pleasure to receive her copy. She always delivered by deadline and she was a talented and knowledgeable writer who ruthlessly self-edited so that every word counted.

I first met Michele in 1996 at an IATA AGM in Geneva. She was a very funny lady with a quick wit and wonderful dry humor. This was especially appreciated when we were both on the inaugural Northwest Airlines Boeing 747-400 flight from Minneapolis to Hong Kong’s Kai Tak—what was then the world’s longest nonstop at around 18 hours. The only IFE was a small hand-held video player into which you slotted a cassette that you requested from a list, and then waited until it became available from other passengers on the waitlist. Michele’s banter, as always, was far superior entertainment.

Michele, who suffered from Parkinson’s Disease, would have turned 69 on Oct. 12. She is survived by a son who lives in The Netherlands.

A tribute page can be viewed at https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1287&np=true

