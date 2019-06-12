Delta sends a plane to save the day for stranded fifth-graders

Here’s a story of an airline getting customer relations right and it’s too good not to share.

A group of fifth-graders and their chaperones in Oklahoma City were scheduled to fly to Richmond, Virginia, via Dallas on American Airlines for an educational trip to state capitol they had been planning for a year.

But their flight to Dallas was cancelled and while American offered them a full refund, the kids would miss their trip.

However, a Delta Air Lines agent at the airport heard what was going on and made some calls. Remarkably, Delta and its Endeavor regional connection partner did some swift work and commandeered a spare CRJ-900 at Atlanta, sent it to Oklahoma City and then flew it to Richmond with the entire student group onboard. They essentially had a private jet service.

Delta duty director Jeff Trainer approved the aircraft reassignment. He said, "We operate on a simple philosophy – do what's right, no matter the specifics at hand. When we see people in a bind, we don't see customers of one airline or another – we see people.”

Not difficult to guess which airline these youngsters and their parents will pick for their next flights.

Here’s the full story. https://news.delta.com/we-re-here-help-everyone-how-delta-employees-saved-trip-okc-students-booked-competitor

