FAA—citing non-specific “continued airworthiness activity”—reminded operators that angle-of-attack (AOA) sensors can be easily damaged during “normal operations,” and must be carefully maintained to ensure safe flight operations.

“Based on continued airworthiness activity on multiple foreign and domestic products, including large transport aircraft and small general aviation aircraft, FAA has determined it is necessary to advise operators of the importance of performing proper operations and maintenance on AOA sensors,” the agency said in an “information for operators” bulletin.

The US agency cautioned the sensors are exposed to many conditions that could result in damage.

“It is imperative that all operators are aware of the criticality of AOA sensors and the potential for damage during normal operations, maintenance procedures, servicing procedures, and any other procedures around an aircraft where damage to an AOA sensor could occur,” FAA said. It urged operators to remind everyone “involved with the operation and maintenance of aircraft—such as aircraft operators, certificate holders, maintenance providers, ramp service providers and miscellaneous service providers”—to follow AOA airworthiness requirements diligently.

FAA’s advisory messages are often triggered by specific incidents or collections of similar reports. If they are linked to ongoing accident investigations, however, international protocol limits what the agency can reveal.

AOA sensor failures are at the center of two ongoing probes into Boeing 737 MAX accidents that have the worldwide fleet grounded. But the agency said the message is not indicative of any new findings coming from those investigations.

“The [alert] was sent out as a reminder and was not indicative of any specific findings related to the ongoing investigations,” an FAA spokesman said.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com