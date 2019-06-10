The FAA on June 10 said it was investigating the cause of a satellite navigation system anomaly on Bombardier CRJ and other jets that caused several US airlines to cancel flights. Airlines in North America as well as in Europe that operate certain aircraft equipped with Collins Aerospace satellite navigation system have reported the systems are displaying error messages. US regional carriers that canceled flights were SkyWest, Phoenix-based Mesa Airlines, American Airlines subsidiary PSA ...
