Delta Air Lines is seeking an exemption from automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) performance requirements for its Airbus A350-900s, which fail to meet navigation accuracy specifications when transmitting their position during surface movements outside of the runway area.

In a petition to the FAA dated Sept. 30, Delta seeks permits to continue operating the widebodies in revenue service “although broadcasted ADS-B Out location may be outside the [navigation] accuracy limits during ground taxi operations due to limitations of the airplane as designed and certified.” The situation affects Delta’s 13 A350-900s.

As of Jan. 1, the FAA requires that all aircraft operating in most controlled airspace transmit their GPS-derived position to air traffic control by ADS-B Out. FAA monitoring determined that ADS-B Out transmissions by A350s during surface movements exceeded tolerances for navigation category for position (NACp) and Navigation Integrity Category (NIC) specifications, Delta said.

NACp specifies the accuracy of a reported aircraft’s position be less than .05 nm. NIC specifies an integrity containment radius around an aircraft’s reported position of less than .2 nm.

While GPS is the only position source that meets ADS-B accuracy and availability levels, Airbus designed A350s to use a blended GPS and inertial reference system (IRS) position source for ADS-B transmissions, according to Delta.

“During surface operations, Airbus elected to use [an] IRS only position reference for ADS-B, ignoring the GPS position data,” the carrier said. “Since IRS only position reference is subject to drift as a function of time, the NIC value may degrade to value outside of ADS-B regulatory performance requirements.”

Airbus has issued a Technical Follow-Up memo to industry reporting that it has received reports of incorrect ADS-B Out transmissions by A350s fitted with the Honeywell Aircraft Environmental Surveillance System (AESU) “when the aircraft is on ground and outside the runway area.” A new AESU software standard, available for retrofit in mid-2020, “will fix this anomaly by selecting a different position source on ground,” the manufacturer said.

Airbus subsequently informed Delta that a certified fix would be available by the fourth quarter of 2019. But the carrier seeks a two-year exemption from ADS-B performance requirements “to prevent severe economic impact due to a condition not readily apparent to the operator and for a certified software issue that cannot be remedied independently by Delta.”

