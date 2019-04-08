It’s a piece of airline equipment that everybody hopes will never be needed. But if an emergency locator transmitter (ELT) does have to be pressed into use, it’s important is as efficient as possible.

Astronics showed for the first time at AIX in Hamburg its SRB-406G beacon, which as far as the company knows, is the first that can be programmed wirelessly, sales manager Adam Beach said. The ELT is normally mounted in escape slides, which in the event of a water landing convert into life rafts.

Once wirelessly connected, the ELT can be programmed with details such as the individual aircraft to which it is assigned and its country of registration. It is also equipped with GPS, which will give its position to an accuracy of around 3 meters.

Another benefit of wireless programming is that the beacon can be reprogrammed (if, for example, the aircraft is sold to a new operator) without maintenance crews having to detach the life raft and unroll it to get to the beacon.

Astronics developed the new ELT in conjunction with an aircraft OEM and a specialist life raft company. The beacon’s lithium battery meant that it had to pass a special testing regime to be stowed onboard an aircraft. However, having passed that standard, the battery’s seven-year life means that the aircraft to which it is attached can now go through two, three-year maintenance cycles before it must be replaced.

The ELT has entered production and has gained initial orders.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com