https://atwonline
Skip to Navigation
Skip to Content
ATWOnline
Search:
Connect With Us
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
Linkedin
RSS
Subscribe
Renew
Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Store
Register
Log In
Display name or email address:
*
Password:
*
Remember me
Forgot Your Password?
close
Aircraft & Engines
Airframes
Avionics
Components
Engines
Leasing
Manufacturers
Materials
Airports & Routes
Air Traffic Management
Open Skies
Cabin Interiors & Connectivity
Aircraft Interiors
IFE
Data & Financials
2017 World Airline Report
Aircraft Orders & Deliveries
Airline Financials
Airline Traffic
Airports
Airshows Orders
Fuel Costs
Regulatory Data
Operations & Technology
Aeropolitics
Airlines
Eco-Aviation
IT & Distribution
Labor
MRO
People
Safety
Training
Technology
Resources
ATW Plus
Webinars
Advertisement
Home
>
ATWOnline
>
Magazine Issues
> November 2019
November 2019
Volume 56 Issue 9
Features
Oct 23, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
Why 2019 was the final year for some of Europe’s oldest airline names.
Unlike in the US—where airlines have merged—Europe has seen carriers go out of business....
More
Oct 23, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
String of airline failures prompts repatriation reform plans
The biggest shock this year was that of Thomas Cook, whose collapse prompted the largest peacetime repatriation exercise in UK history....
More
Oct 23, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
US preclearance system set to expand to more countries
Preclearance of international travelers to the US is a boon for participating airports....
More
Oct 23, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
Asia-Pacific airports fortify emergency response plans
Airports and airlines in the Asia-Pacific region are strengthening their business continuity plans to help mitigate disruptions when the unexpected happens....
More
Oct 23, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
After a troubled launch, Air Belgium found a new opportunity
When Air Belgium’s initial plans stalled, the fledgling airline made a pivot to ACMI services....
More
Oct 23, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
Viva Aerobus is transforming Mexican travel
Viva Aerobus, the fast-growing Mexican ultra-LCC, wants its passengers to feel like they are taking a bus trip in the air....
More
Oct 23, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
DHL embraces green, digital technologies to meet growing demand
Logistics giant DHL is pursuing ambitious green and digital initiatives to keep up with increasing demand in the Americas....
More
Oct 23, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
Cobham is Australia’s third biggest airline
Cobham is Australia’s largest provider of contract aviation services, including passenger flights and air freight operations...
More
Departments
Oct 23, 2019
Commentary
ATWOnline
Editorial: Preparing for the long, long-haul
New aircraft and engine technologies are making ultra-long-haul flights feasible with widebodies like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787....
More
Oct 23, 2019
Commentary
ATWOnline
Analysis: Delta becomes the fourth global alliance
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian cemented his company’s reputation as both industry transformer and a ruthless pursuer by taking a 20% stake in LATAM Airlines....
More
Oct 23, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
Sustainable aviation initiatives in the spotlight
A call to step up sustainable aviation fuel production, a Scandinavian collective eco-effort, and new electric aircraft and engine initiatives feature in this month’s ATW sustainability report....
More
Oct 23, 2019
Interview
ATWOnline
Flyadeal CEO outlines the Saudi LCC’s expansion plans
Flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis spoke to ATW at the World Aviation Festival in London....
More
Oct 23, 2019
Interview
ATW Plus
Interview: EasyJet CEO discusses business climate, new partnerships
Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, talks about the current business climate and his plans to formally launch the airline’s new direct hotels partnerships later this year....
More
Oct 23, 2019
Datasheet
ATW Plus
Trends - November 2019
Aircraft Values; Airport Traffic, Jan-Sept. 2019 and Airline Traffic, Jan-Sept. 2019...
More
ATWOnline Past Issues
November 2019
October 2019
September 2019
July/August 2019
view all issues
Advertisement
ATWOnline.com
News
Aircraft & Engines
Aeropolitics
Operations
Airports & Routes
Data & Research
Resources
Site Features
Subscribe
Renew
Newsletters
RSS
Sitemap
Site Archive
View Mobile Site
ATW Store
Aviation Week Network
About Us
Advertise
Contact
Follow Us
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
Linkedin
RSS
Search ATWOnline.com
Search:
PISCES
Aviation Week Network
AC-U-KWIK
Air Charter Guide
Aircraft Bluebook
Aviation Week
SpeedNews
Airportdata.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.
Accessibility
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our
Cookie Policy
. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.