> October 2019
October 2019
Volume 56 Issue 8
Features
Sep 24, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
Air cargo demand suffers as US-China trade war continues
Trade wars and economic uncertainty take their toll on the air freight market....
More
Sep 24, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
KAL Cargo stays strong in a tough market
For Korean Air Cargo, 2019 has become a year to prepare for 2020 and beyond as the air freight market becomes tougher....
More
Sep 24, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
Will ADS-B equipage deliver promised fuel and emissions savings?
How soon and how much will surveillance and other improvements in air traffic management enhance flight efficiency?...
More
Sep 24, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
LCCs in Southeast Asia drive need for more pilot academies
The Southeast Asia region is focusing on creating a whole new generation of pilots for a rapidly growing LCC sector....
More
Sep 24, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
Why remote ATC towers are becoming more popular
In Europe, “remote” air traffic control towers are starting to expand out of small regional airports in Scandinavia to significantly busier locations....
More
Sep 24, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
Cape Air CEO outlines plans for new nine-seat Traveller
Cape Air has an MOU with Eviation in developing its Alice all-electric regional airliner and will begin service with the new aircraft by the end of the year....
More
Sep 24, 2019
Interview
ATW Plus
Embraer Commercial chief sets out new opportunities with Boeing JV
Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery will become CEO of Boeing Brazil-Commercial after the new company is launched....
More
Departments
Sep 24, 2019
Commentary
ATWOnline
Editorial: Aviation taxes don’t reduce emissions
Concerns about global warming and the environment have led to an anti-aviation sentiment, causing some countries to consider adding new taxes on airlines....
More
Sep 24, 2019
Commentary
ATWOnline
Analysis: Alitalia’s saga drags on; BA’s pilots inflict huge damage
Another deadline extension was granted in September for a business plan to be submitted to get Alitalia solvent....
More
Sep 24, 2019
Article
ATWOnline
Research projects focus on sustainable fuel, electric aircraft
European partnerships and initiatives are the focus of ATW’s first Sustainability Spotlight column, featuring projects aimed at making aviation even greener....
More
Sep 24, 2019
Interview
ATW Plus
Interview with CEO of Swiss regional Helvetic
Tobias Pogorevc, CEO of Helvetic Airways, discusses the airline's plan for transition to an Embraer E190-E2 fleet, the Airbus A220 and the airline's strategy....
More
Sep 24, 2019
Commentary
ATWOnline
OP-ED: Why does EC remain silent on Air Italy subsidies?
The European Commission (EC) has been outspoken lately in its defense of Air Italy as a European Union (EU) carrier....
More
Sep 27, 2019
Datasheet
ATW Plus
Trends - October 2019
Airbus & Boeing Deliveries, Jan-Aug 2019; Airbus & Boeing Orders, Jan-Aug 20-19; 2019 Second Quarter Airline and Lessor Financial Results...
More
ATWOnline Past Issues
September 2019
July/August 2019
June 2019
May 2019
view all issues
