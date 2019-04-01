ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > ATWOnline > Magazine Issues > April 2019
ATWOnline

April 2019

Volume 56 Issue 3

Features

  • Mar 22, 2019
    Article
    ATWOnline

    Air France-KLM Group’s changing partnership  

    The Air France-KLM Group partnership has endured challenges this past year as strikes, competition and management changes affected earnings and led to friction....More
  • Mar 22, 2019
    Article
    ATW Plus

    Flight academies look to expand and target new recruits  

    The numbers tell the story. CAE projects a total requirement for 255,000 new airline pilots over the next decade, while Airbus forecasts 94,000 new pilots will be needed in Europe alone. Boeing sees a need for more than 30,000 new pilots each year over the next 15 years. Aircraft manufacturers are directly supporting the multiple efforts to recruit and train those pilots. Boeing Flight Services has three pro forma flight training campuses located in Singapore, near London Gatwick Airport and in Miami. ...More
  • Mar 22, 2019
    Article
    ATWOnline

    Regional carriers partner to create pilot pathways  

    Cape Air and Mountain Air Cargo have a pilot “pathway” program that allows flight crew to switch between the two airlines to gain flight hours and experience....More
  • Mar 22, 2019
    Article
    ATWOnline

    Aviation’s carbon emissions scheme reaches critical decision time  

    ICAO "another set of important decisions" toward implementation of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation....More
  • Mar 22, 2019
    Article
    ATWOnline

    Cebu Pacific resets for growth  

    Philippine LCC Cebu Pacific experienced a weak 2018 as it battled higher fuel prices and a weakened peso. This year is looking brighter....More
  • Mar 22, 2019
    Article
    ATWOnline

    US and Europe take different tacks on regulatory interference  

    The US DOT's regulatory reform is designed to save billions and end costly rules that do not enhance safety. Europe has stiff protections for passengers....More
  • Mar 22, 2019
    Article
    ATWOnline

    New cabin designs on display at AIX  

    Collins Aerospace offers an enhanced business class seat while others borrow racing technology or look to improve experience for disabled passengers....More
  • Mar 1, 2019
    Article

    Airlines and suppliers debate connectivity questions at AIX  

    The debate on how to improve onboard Wi-Fi and make money continues....More
  • Mar 22, 2019
    Article
    ATWOnline

    A new future for the de Havilland Q400  

    Canada’s Longview Aviation Capital agreed to buy the Dash 8 program, including Q400 regional turboprop production and the de Havilland name, from Bombardier....More
  • Mar 22, 2019
    Article
    ATWOnline

    African carriers align in liberalization push  

    Two decades after a treaty was signed to create Open Skies in Africa, airlines and passengers there are still waiting for true aviation liberalization....More

Departments

ATWOnline Past Issues
March 2019
view all issues
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Exhibitions.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.