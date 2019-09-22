An agreement designed to bring a non-stop route between the Australian city of Darwin and Haikou, the capital of China's island province Hainan, was signed at World Routes in Adelaide Sept. 22.

The MOU was signed by Zhen Wang, chairman of the HNA Airport Group, and Shane de Wit, director of commercial and aviation development at Darwin International Airport.

“With the increasingly close exchanges between Australia and Haikou, both Darwin International Airport and Haikou Meilan International Airport are confident there is scope to develop more routes to Australia and in particular to Darwin,” de Wit said.

Wang added: “Haikou Meilan International Airport has now opened direct flights between Haikou and Sydney and Melbourne, the connection and relationship with Australian people is growing.

“Haikou Meilan International Airport hopes to open a direct flight between Haikou and Darwin as soon as possible through the cooperation of two both airports in the form of this MOU.

