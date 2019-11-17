SalamAir has agreed to lease two new Airbus A321LRs from GECAS and is eyeing them to address peak-season capacity surges and winter charter demand to Europe, among other routes.

“This airplane is a game-changer,” SalamAir CEO Mohammed Ahmed said Nov. 17 at the Dubai Airshow.

The Muscat, Oman-based airline has not decided where its largest aircraft will fly, but Ahmed said the aircraft’s eight-hour range means it could serve growing demand for charter flights linking Muscat and Western Europe. The airline’s only current European market is Turkey.

The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in 2020 and are part of the airline’s target to grow its fleet to 20 aircraft. SalamAir currently operates three 174-seat A320ceos and four 180-seat A320neos.

The two-year-old carrier has committed to two more A320neos as well as the A321LRs. It plans to finalize the A321LR’s configuration in the coming weeks, Ahmed said.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com