“It’s impossible to say at this time” if the revised minimum requirements will include simulator sessions as part of transition training, FAA administrator Steve Dickson said at the Dubai Airshow Nov. 20. “We’ll evaluate the [Boeing training] proposal and we’ll see how simulations come out.” Boeing is in the final stages of completing revisions to the MAX flight control computer software and related training prompted by two accidents in five ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Dubai Airshow 2019: FAA still to determine MAX training requirements " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.