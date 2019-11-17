Nigerian carrier Air Peace ordered three more Embraer E195-E2s and Egyptian lessor CIAF Leasing signed for three 190s on the opening day of the Dubai Airshow.

Speaking during the show Nov. 17, Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery said he saw significant sales opportunities for smaller aircraft in the Middle East as the region’s global hubs mature.

“Feed traffic will become a big feature in the next 10 years,” Slattery said, adding that he sees airlines developing their point-to-point networks further. “We believe we have an appropriate aircraft for this region,” he said.

Air Peace’s E2 follow-on order takes its firm commitments to 13 aircraft. Air Peace’s first E2 is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2020.

CIAF’s 190s will complement its existing fleet of three 170s, two of which are operating for Jasman Air, with the third for Air Cairo. CIAF is also receiving two Embraer 195s in November.

Egyptair Express is Embraer’s biggest operator in the region with a fleet of 10 170s, but these will be replaced by Airbus A220s over time. Other operators include Oman Air (four 175s) and Royal Jordanian (two 175s). Saudia Arabian Airlines has stored its fleet of 15 170s.

In total, 43 Embraer aircraft are operating in the Middle East and Africa.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com