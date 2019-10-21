Emirates Airline president Tim Clark urged regulators to reach a consensus on the Boeing 737 MAX’s return to service to avoid confusing the traveling public with piecemeal approvals across different jurisdictions.

The MAX was the subject of a progressive worldwide grounding in the wake of the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 in March, which came five months after the crash of Lion Air flight 610. Countries took their own initiatives with the grounding, with EASA ultimately acting before the FAA.

While the timing of the MAX’s return to service remains unknown, questions are emerging over whether regulatory authorities will act in unison.

“I hope they don’t get into a regulatory contest, where the FAA authorizes it to fly within the US and EASA does not [in Europe]. It will cause a great deal of confusion and consternation to the traveling public,” Clark said at the Airlines 2050 summit in London. “The regulators have got to be absolutely as one on this. I’m not sure where EASA is having difficulties with it, but they are.”

Clark reiterated his faith in the aircraft, describing it as “a great aeroplane,” but said Boeing should drop the MAX name.

“I think people tend to have very short memories and a lot of people don’t know what aircraft they’re on,” he said.

Dubai-based Emirates is an all-widebody airline and does not operate the MAX, but its sister carrier, Flydubai, had taken delivery of 14 MAXs before the global grounding.

Speaking on the same Airlines 2050 panel, TUI Airways managing director Dawn Wilson said the group is still considering how to approach the MAX’s return to service.

“The consumer is already quite confused between the 737NG and the MAX. We are working within the industry and with the manufacturers to get a clear message out there about what has happened in the intervening period [since the grounding],” she said, adding that the carrier is considering whether to continue displaying the MAX brand. “We haven’t taken a decision at the moment. We’re still working through how we will return it to service, but it is a consideration.”

By now TUI Group should have been operating 23 MAXs, but only 15 had been delivered when the fleet was grounded and Boeing halted deliveries.

“We just got ourselves through the summer. In winter, there is an obvious seasonal imbalance in our program, so we are looking at it on a month-by-month basis,” Wilson said. “We don’t know when the MAX is going to come back, but we don’t need to take any decisions now for summer activity. We still have a really good relationship with Boeing. We have confidence in Boeing and this aircraft. It will come back to flying only when it is safe to do so.”

Beyond the MAX, Clark said he wants to see more action from Airbus and Boeing on an all new single-aisle aircraft.

“I think, personally, that the time has come have a look at these single aisles and not rely on derivatives. I’m talking about a complete rethink about what a single-aisle twin will look like. They should be now looking at the new generation of 737 and A320,” he said.

Victoria Moores, victoria.moores@informa.com