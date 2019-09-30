The new deal between ULCC Sun Country Airlines and motor coach operator Landline linking the carrier’s Minneapolis hub and several communities via bus may succeed, but it is not likely to start an intermodal trend to replace regional airline feed, analysts said.

Sun Country’s move, announced Sept. 25, will use Landline’s bus service to link airports in Minnesota cities Duluth (DLH) and Mankato (TKO) with Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). The bus segments, which will launch in November, are offered as part of the airline’s bookings.

Unlike MSP’s dominant carrier Delta Air Lines, Sun Country does not have a regional airline partner. The Landline deal helps fill this gap by “tapping smaller markets without being a threat to Delta,” J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker said.

Speaking at the Southwest Airline Pilots Association’s International Conference of Pilot Unions, Baker said the bus-to-hub concept can work in very specific market conditions but is not likely to rise to the level of industry disruptor. “It’s been tried before,” Baker said, citing Continental Airlines at Newark as one example. “It didn’t work.”

Air-to-train connectivity offers more potential, but the US’s lagging rail infrastructure hampers prospects domestically, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Andrew Didora said. “Growth of the rail system could impact short-haul markets, but that’s years down the road,” Didora said.

Raymond James analyst Savi Syth said the push to get autonomous vehicles integrated into the transportation system is likely to have greater near-term influence on the airline business than legacy transportation modes. “In the US, we will start to talk more about passengers taking self-driving cars to the airport before we talk about intermodal tickets,” she said.

Sun Country is Landline’s first airline customer. The company says it targets regional communities between 50 and 300 miles from a major hub “where affordable air travel options have become unavailable or scarce in the last decade.” In addition to integrating reservations into the airline’s system, it said it offers “seamless” check-baggage service for passengers.

“Landline is here to make regional air travel—which has become prohibitively expensive—more affordable, more comfortable, and more efficient,” Landline CEO David Sunde said.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com