报告称，航空变得更安全，但事故的代价更高昂

主要保险提供商安联全球企业及特殊风险有限公司（Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty）和安伯瑞德航空大学在一份新的报告中表示，飞机碰撞和坠机事故占所有航空相关保险索赔价值的一半以上（57%），相当于93亿美元，占索赔金额的四分之一以上（27%）。

Aircraft collisions and crashes account for more than half the value of all aviation-related insurance claims (57%), equivalent to $9.3 billion, and more than a quarter of claims by number (27%), major insurance provider Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University said in a new report.

他们在11月的报告中说：“尽管航空业安全记录的改善，特别是致命事故发生量方面的改善毋庸质疑，但我们仍然看到保险索赔的数量和金额在不断增加，这意味着飞行员和保险公司都还不能沾沾自喜。”

“Although the improvement in the aviation sector’s safety record—particularly with regards to the number of fatal accidents—cannot be questioned, it continues to see a high volume and growing magnitude of insurance claims, meaning aviators and insurers alike cannot be complacent,” their November report said.

该报告分析了从2013-18年度开始的50,000多项航空保险业索赔，总价值超过163亿美元。

The report analyzed more than 50,000 aviation insurance industry claims worth more than $16.3 billion from 2013-18.

碰撞和撞机事故还包括硬着陆、机鸟相撞和跑道事故等事件。分析显示，在过去五年中，有470起跑道事件导致索偿，造成了超过8.83亿美元的损失。跑道事故平均索赔总额将近200万美元。

Collision and crash claims also include incidents, such as hard landings, bird strikes and runway incidents. The analysis showed there have been 470 runway incidents resulting in claims over the five years, spurring more than $883 million of damages. The average runway claim totaled almost $2 million.

该报告称：“飞机越来越复杂，也导致了索赔金额更高。”复合材料越来越普遍，修复起来比传统的金属合金更昂贵，更耗时。

“Increasingly sophisticated aircraft are also contributing to more expensive claims,” the report said. Composite materials, increasingly prevalent, are more expensive and time-consuming to repair than traditional metal alloys.

该报告说：“飞机设计、技术和制造的日益复杂化也导致着陆事件的代价更高，累及整个机队，例如2013年波音787梦幻客机由于锂离子电池引起的电气系统问题，以及最近，在2018年和2019年的5个月内，波音737Max发生的两起致命坠机事故。”

“The increasing complexity of aircraft design, technology and manufacturing is also leading to more costly grounding incidents, involving entire fleets, as in the case of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in 2013, following electrical system problems stemming from lithium-ion batteries, and more recently following two fatal crashes involving the redesigned Boeing 737 MAX within five months in 2018 and 2019,” according to the report.

同时，随着许多美国原告律师继减少主要航空公司损失之后又从更多事故中寻求更高的惩罚性赔偿，因此每位乘客的索赔要求也在增加。报告说，考虑到大型商用飞机的受欢迎程度，无论是较长的窄体还是小型的宽体飞机都可以搭载数百名乘客，引发关注的坠机事故可能会迅速增加赔偿成本。报告作者指出：“由于每位乘客可能获得的赔偿高达数百万美元，一次重大的航空事故可能会导致10亿美元的责任损失。”

At the same time, liability claims per passenger are increasing with many U.S. plaintiff attorneys seeking higher punitive awards from a wider range of incidents following fewer major airline losses. Considering the popularity of larger commercial aircraft, whether longer narrowbodies or small widebodies can carry hundreds of passengers, a headline-grabbing crash can quickly rack-up compensation costs, the report said. “With potential awards per passenger in the millions of dollars, a major aviation incident could subsequently result in a liability loss of $1 billion,” authors noted.

其他处罚支出的因素似乎也在增加。据报道，仅在美国就发生过将近15,000起野生生物与飞机相撞事件，例如鸟机相撞事故，平均索赔额为360,000美元。而且，更多由气候变化引起的动荡事件，特别是在欧洲和北美之间的航班上，正在引发更多赔偿。

Other triggers of payouts appear to be rising, too. Nearly 15,000 reported wildlife collisions with aircraft such as bird strikes in the U.S. alone occurred with an average claim of $360,000. And, more incidents of turbulence attributable to climate change—particularly on flights between Europe and North America—are spurring compensation.

报告指出，与此矛盾的是，航空仍然在变得越来越安全。作者说：“尽管乘客人数创纪录，但统计数据显示，飞行从未如此安全。”从1959年到2017年，全球500架商用客机机队事件中有29,298例死亡记录。但在2008年至2017年之间，发生了37起事故，造成2199人死亡，还不到总数的8％。

Paradoxically, aviation continues to become more and more safe, the report noted. “Despite a record number of passengers, statistics show that flying has never been safer,” the authors said. From 1959 to 2017, there were 29,298 recorded deaths from 500 global commercial passenger jet fleet events. But between 2008 and 2017, there were 2,199 fatalities from 37 events, or less than 8% of the total number.

据航空安全网（Aviation Safety Network）发布于2018年1月2日的Aviation Daily报道，去年，即2017年，仅发生10起涉及商用客机的致命事故，造成44名机上人员和35名地面人员死亡，是有记录以来死亡事故和死亡人数最少的一年。2018年，该网共记录了15起致命客机事故和556起死亡事故，按照致命事故发生数量排名，这是有史以来第三安全的年份，而按照死亡人数排名，则是第九安全的年份。2019年的统计数据预计将在2020年1月发布。

The last year, 2017, saw just 10 fatal accidents involving commercial airliners, resulting in the deaths of 44 aircraft occupants and 35 people on the ground—the lowest number of fatal accidents and fatalities on record, according to the Aviation Safety Network (Aviation Daily, Jan. 2, 2018). For 2018, the network recorded a total of 15 fatal airliner accidents and 556 fatalities, making it the third safest year ever by the number of fatal accidents and the ninth safest in terms of fatalities. Statistics for 2019 are expected in January 2020.

安联公司的报告称，飞行失控是造成致命事故的最常见原因。

The Allianz-Embry report said loss of control in flight is the most frequent cause of fatal accidents.