Video: NAC chairman Martin Moller details ATR order plan

The fourth and final trade show day saw a handful of additional Airbus narrowbody orders or conversions, closing a show that was relatively light on new airliner order numbers—as anticipated—but which still delivered some surprises....More
Regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has signed an MOU with Airbus for 20 A220 family aircraft, following a $2 billion letter of intent for up to 105 ATR aircraft earlier in the week....More
Day three of the air show was a good one for Airbus and particularly its newly-launched A321XLR, which is demonstrating early on that airlines see how they can stretch their networks, enter new markets and do good business with a longer-legged narrowbody....More
