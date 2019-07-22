Korean Air has finalized a deal with Boeing that will significantly boost the airline’s 787 fleet.

The South Korea flag carrier has confirmed orders for 10 787-9s and 10 -10s, in a deal that was first announced as an MOU at the Paris Air Show on June 18. At that time, it also revealed a deal to lease another 10 -10s from Air Lease Corp.

Korean already operates 10 787-9s. The carrier intends to deploy the -10s on medium-haul routes, and the -9s on longer-range flights.

The airline’s chairman Walter Cho said the 787 family “will become the backbone of our mid- and long-haul fleet for many years to come.” He noted that the -10s will have 15% more passenger and cargo capacity than the -9s, “which will be critical to our long-term business goals.”

Korean Air’s aerospace division is a partner for manufacturers on multiple aircraft programs. Its work for Boeing includes supplying wingtips for the Boeing 787 and 747-8 families and winglets for the 737 MAX.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com