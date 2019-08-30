The renewal of one of the two runways at Dubai International Airport (DXB) led to a 5% dip in passenger throughput in the first half of 2019 compared to the year-ago figure, latest statistics reveal. The airport pointed to the major refurbishment of its southern runway, which was closed from April 16 to May 30 for a major repair, as the cause of the reduced number of passengers. Over the 45-day period, the number of flights at the airport fell by 32% compared to the same period the previous ...