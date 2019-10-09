The new Beijing Daxing International Airport saw nearly 80,000 and 504 passengers and aircraft movements, respectively, during China’s Golden week from Oct. 1-7.

China’s week-long national day holiday, known as the Golden Week, saw 12.8 million passenger movements across China, a 5.1% year-on-year (YOY) increase. The Golden Week ran from Oct. 1-7.

Based on Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) statistics, there were 113,900 aircraft movements, up 2.6% YOY with an average passenger load factor of 84.9%.

Airports with the highest outbound traffic were Shanghai, Hangzhou, Xishuangbanna, Tianjin, Wuyishan, Sanya, Jinggangshan, Lijiang and Lhasa, heading to destinations such as Guilin, Shijiazhuang, Wenzhou, Ningbo, Shenzhen, Urumqi, Xi'an and Zhuhai.

Shanghai Pudong reported 693,400 passenger movements, of which 244,500 were international travelers, primarily to Japan and South Korea.

The new Beijing Daxing International Airport also saw nearly 80,000 and 504 passengers and aircraft movements, respectively.

South Korean state news agency Yonhao News Agency said there were 143,575 Chinese visitors during the week, up 7.5% YOY.

The last day, Oct. 7, recorded the highest movement in a single day, with 1.9 million passengers returning from holiday, with Xishuangbanna, Wuyishan, Jinggangshan, Sanya, Lijiang and Guilin the busiest airports.

