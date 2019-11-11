Wizz Air plans to add four Airbus A320s to its Polish operations, for a total of 30 aircraft based in the country, and launch 15 new routes.

With the latest expansion, the Central and Eastern European LCC will offer 194 routes to 28 countries from nine Polish airports. Frequencies will also be increased on existing services.

“By adding four new aircraft to our Polish fleet, we create a number of local jobs with the airline,” deputy CEO and Wizz Air Hungary managing director Stephen Jones. The number of dedicated crew based in Poland will increase by 160 to nearly 1,300.

From June 2020, new routes from Warsaw include 3X-weekly to Bologna (Italy); 2X-weekly to Tenerife and 5X-weekly to Madrid (Spain); and 2X-weekly to Turku (Finland); and, from Gdansk, 2X-weekly to Bari (Italy).

From July 2020, new routes from Krakow include 3X-weekly to Trondheim (Norway); 4X-weekly to Barcelona (Spain); and daily to Milan (Italy).

Routes launching from Krakow in August are 2X-weekly to Verona and 3X-weekly to Bologna (Italy); and 3X-weekly to Bergen and Stavanger, and 2X-weekly to Haugesund and Tromso (Norway).

New daily Krakow-London Gatwick services will begin Feb. 23, 2020.

The LCC will have nearly 13 million seats on Polish routes in 2020, a 20% increase.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at