Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air plans to expand its Romanian operations and will base one additional Airbus A320 in the city of Iasi.

With the latest expansion, Wizz Air has three aircraft based in Iasi, a 33% capacity increase.

From August 2020, six new routes from Iasi include 2X-weekly to Barcelona (Spain); 2X-weekly to Berlin Schönefeld (Germany); 4X-weekly to London Southend (UK); 3X-weekly Turin; and 2X-weekly to Verona (Italy).

The carrier will also increase frequencies on existing routes to Rome Ciampino, Bologna (Italy); Brussels Charleroi (Belgium) and Tel Aviv (Israel).

Wizz Air has already announced 13 new routes this year from Romania.

The LCC will have a total of nearly 11 million seats on Romanian routes in 2020, representing a 10% year-over-year growth. The carrier operates from 10 Romanian airports a network of over 140 services.

