Wizz Air took delivery of its last new Airbus A321ceo aircraft on Sept. 2.

Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air plans to expand its Polish operations and will base four additional Airbus A320 family aircraft in the country from summer 2020.

With the latest expansion, Wizz Air will have 30 aircraft based in Poland, offering 193 routes to 28 countries from nine Polish airports.

From summer 2020, Wizz Air will launch 15 new routes from Gdansk, Krakow and Warsaw, as well as increase weekly frequencies on existing services, adding a total of 24 incremental weekly flights to its Polish schedule.

The LCC will have a total of 13 million seats on Polish routes in 2020, representing a 20% year-over-year growth.

Deputy CEO & MD Wizz Air Hungary Stephen Jones said: “Following the recent deployment of the third based aircraft at Krakow Airport and announcement of new routes in Gdansk and Warsaw … we stay committed to Poland and keep on offering the lowest possible fares.”

New routes from Warsaw include 3X-weekly to Bologna (Italy); 2X-weekly to Tenerife (Spain); 5X-weekly to Madrid; and 2X-weekly to Turku (Finland). From Gdansk, a new route will be 2X-weekly to Bari (Italy). From Krakow, new routes include 3X-weekly to Trondheim (Norway); 2X-weekly to Verona (Italy); 4X-weekly to Barcelona (Spain); 3X-weekly to Bergen (Norway); daily to Milan (Italy); 3X-weekly to Bologna (Italy); 2X-weekly to Haugesund (Norway); 3X-weekly to Stavanger (Norway); daily to London Gatwick (UK); and 2X-weekly to Tromsø (Norway).

The carrier will also increase frequencies an existing routes from Gdansk to Oslo, Alesund, Stavanger, Bodo, Trondheim and Haugesund (Norway); to Malmo (Sweden), Bremen (Germany) and Keflavik (Iceland); from Krakow to Rome, Bari (Italy) and Kutaisi (Georgia); and from Warsaw to Kutaisi.

Separately, on Sept. 2 Wizz Air took delivery of its final Airbus A321ceo. The airline currently operates 72 Airbus A320s, 41 A321s and six A321neos. The LCC has a total of 273 A320neos, A321neos and A321XLRs on order.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at