Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air, which launched operations at its Vienna, Austria, base in June 2018, is adding two more Airbus A321s and six new routes in mid-December.

In November, the LCC will launch operations from London Southend Airport.

Wizz Air’s seventh A321 will arrive in Vienna Dec. 18; its eighth of the type, July 1, 2020.

The additional aircraft will enable the carrier to start services from Vienna to Athens (Greece), Castellón (Spain), Cologne (Germany), London Luton (UK), Prishtina (Kosovo) and Tirana (Albania). The new A321s will also be used to increase frequencies on existing Lisbon (Portugal) and Tel Aviv (Israel) routes.

As a result, Wizz Air will offer a total of 44 routes to 26 countries from Vienna. Including the six routes and the frequency increases, in 2020 the LCC will offer nearly 4 million seats from Vienna, a 66% year-over-year (YOY) growth.

Separately, Vienna International Airport (VIE) continues to report one of the highest low-cost carrier growth rates of any major European airport as more LCCs—including International Airline Group’s Level and Ryanair subsidiary LaudaMotion—enter the market.

In the first six months, VIE reported 23.9% YOY passenger growth and expects a new record of 31 million passengers for the year.

Separately, Wizz Air will launch operations from London Southend and now services all three London airports.

The 5X-weekly London Southend-Bucharest (Romania) services begin Nov. 22; 2X-weekly flights to Vilnius (Lithuania) will start Nov. 23.

From London Luton, the LCC will launch 2X-weekly services to Castellón (Spain) Dec. 9 and daily Vienna service from July 1, 2020.

These four new services mean that Wizz Air now has nearly 11 million seats on 106 routes from 12 UK airports to Europe and beyond, representing 24% YOY growth.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at