Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air, which launched operations from its Vienna, Austria base in June 2018, is adding a sixth Airbus A321 and six new routes from mid-December.

The additional A321 enables the carrier to start services from Vienna to Alicante (Spain), Bremen (Germany), Chisinau (Moldavia), Naples (Italy), Oslo (Norway) and Porto (Portugal) and will increase of frequencies of the airline’s existing Eindhoven (Netherlands) and Tel Aviv (Israel) routes.

In 2018, Wizz Air has carried nearly 500 000 passengers on its Austrian routes its first year at Vienna. Together with the six routes, and the frequency increases, Wizz Air will offer almost 3 million seats in the airline’s Austrian network in 2020, which represents a 21% year-on-year growth.

Separately, Vienna International Airport (VIE) has experienced one of the highest growth rates of new LCC routes of any major European airport as more LCCs—including International Airline Group’s LCC Level and Ryanair subsidiary LaudaMotion—have entered the market this year.

“Our current market share of LCCs in Vienna is close to 30%,” VIE board member Julian Jäger told ATW.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at