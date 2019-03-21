Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air has accelerated the expansion of its base in Krakow, Poland, adding a third Airbus A321 and six new routes.

Krakow is a new Wizz Air base, which was announced in November 2018. At the time, the LCC said it planned to station two A321s at the airport, with the first arriving in May, followed by the second in September.

Giving an update on its Polish plans, Wizz Air said: “The airline will allocate the second Airbus A321aircraft to the Krakow base on Aug. 1, one-and-a-half months ahead of the originally planned mid-September, while an additional—the third—Airbus A321 aircraft will join the Krakow fleet already in September 2019.”

Wizz had already announced 12 new routes from Krakow, starting from April. Under the upgraded plan, the airline will be adding another six new routes, in addition to the original 12.

The six additional routes comprise Birmingham (UK), Eindhoven (Netherlands), Keflavík (Iceland), Rome-Fiumicino (Italy), Tel Aviv (Israel) and Turin (Italy).

“With this announcement, Wizz now offers 746,000 seats on its 18 routes from Krakow,” Wizz said.

Wizz Air has five bases in Poland: Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Warsaw and Wroclaw. This year, Wizz will operate 11 million seats on 169 services to and from Poland.

In September 2018, Wizz announced plans to close its base in Poznan, Poland, from March 30.

