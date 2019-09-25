Virgin Australia wants to establish itself in the Australia-Japan market by launching its own service and forming a new strategic partnership with All Nippon Airways (ANA).

Virgin announced it is applying for a coveted slot at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, which it wants to use for a daily flight from Brisbane. While the airline has previously signaled it would seek a Haneda slot, it had not specified the route.

Virgin also revealed its intention to form a reciprocal codeshare with ANA on the Japanese airline’s existing and proposed Australian services.

Japanese regulators have allocated two additional Haneda slots to be awarded to Australian airlines. The distribution of the slots will be decided by Australia’s International Air Services Commission (IASC). Qantas applied for both slots, while Virgin wants one. A total of 50 new Haneda slots have been opened by Japan, with half earmarked for Japanese carriers and the remainder for overseas airlines. They are for use beginning March 2020.

In its application, Virgin said awarding it one of the two available slots would “facilitate increased competition.” Entering the Australia-Japan market would add another player to market incumbents ANA, Japan Airlines and Qantas.

Qantas has already filed its own application, and it argued that it should receive both slots because it has the experience in the Japan market to make sure the slots are fully used as soon as they are opened. Qantas claimed it is the only Australian carrier that can realistically establish service by March.

However, Virgin refutes those arguments. The airline said it is confident it can secure the necessary regulatory approvals to start Japan service, and stressed that it would start flights as soon as the slot becomes available on March 29.

In conjunction with the slot request, Virgin Australia has asked the IASC to approve a reciprocal codeshare with ANA. The two airlines currently have an interline agreement but intend to upgrade this to a closer partnership.

ANA already operates flights from Haneda to Sydney, and from Tokyo Narita Airport to Perth. It has been awarded another Haneda slot for the Australian market, although it has yet to reveal the specific route.

No airlines serve the Haneda-Brisbane route, although Qantas flies between Narita and Brisbane. Virgin Australia plans to operate Haneda-Brisbane with an Airbus A330-200. It currently has access to Japan via codeshare with Singapore Airlines.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com