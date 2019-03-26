UK-based long-haul specialist Virgin Atlantic will open its first service to South America in 2020, with flights between London Heathrow and São Paulo, Brazil.

The carrier will start a daily service, operating a three-class, 264-seat Boeing 787-9 on the route.

The new route will aim to capitalize on the Brazilian economy’s recovery from several years of lackluster performance. São Paulo is the commercial capital of Brazil and the second-largest in the Americas (after New York) in which multinational companies have offices. This “provides a platform for Virgin Atlantic to broaden its offering to existing corporate customers,” the company said.

Passengers fueling Brazil’s expanding tourism industry will complement business travelers, with the airline’s sister company Virgin Holidays intending to launch a full product offering for Brazil for the first time.

Cargo is also expected to contribute to the route’s economics, with car parts, pharmaceuticals, food and agricultural products providing much of the freight component.

“2019 marks the start of a new phase of growth for Virgin Atlantic,” Virgin Atlantic EVP-commercial Juha Jarvinen said. “São Paulo represents an incredible opportunity for our business. There are a significant number of corporate customers and multi-national businesses located in this powerhouse of South America.”

“The increase of air connectivity is one of the priorities of the [Brazilian] government in order to make Brazil more competitive in the global tourism scenario,” the country’s tourism minister Marcelo Álvaro Antônio said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com