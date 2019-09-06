UK long-haul airline Virgin Atlantic wants changes to London Heathrow’s slot regime that would allow it to grow from 30 to 160 slots when the third runway is built. Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss has previously outlined a 10-year ambition for Virgin to become the UK’s second flag carrier after British Airways (BA), supported by short-haul feed from newly acquired UK regional Flybe. “Our ambition is to become Britain’s second flag carrier. In order to achieve that, ...