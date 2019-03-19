The European Commission (EC) has given the go-ahead for French airports operator and infrastructure specialist Vinci to acquire majority control of London’s Gatwick Airport.

Late last year, US-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and its fellow-shareholders announced they had sold 50.01% of Gatwick to Vinci Airports for £2.9 billion ($3.9 billion), under a deal that is expected to complete by the end of the second quarter of 2019.

In a statement released March 18, the EC said the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns.

The Commission also gave more details about the structuring of the deal. Vinci is acquiring Cayman Islands-based holding company, Ivy Topco Limited, which indirectly controls Gatwick Airport.

Vinci manages 45 airports worldwide. Gatwick will become the largest single airport in the company’s stable of assets.

Gatwick is the world’s busiest single-runway airport, with a record 46 million passengers passing through in 2018. The airport made headlines in the run-up to Christmas 2018, when flights were suspended for more than 36 hrs. after repeated drone sightings.

